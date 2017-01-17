Karen Koren: Visit Red, Red Rose Street for a week of Burns

Crossfingers, three weeks into 2017 and all is well, there has been no major disasters, other than Trump about to be inaugurated as the next American President.

There is not much to do in January and we all want to hibernate, but there are still things to look forward to. Burns Night is coming and there is a new mini-festival happening in Edinburgh, aptly named Red, Red Rose Street, celebrating everything Burns for the week from 21-27 January. It is presented by Unique Events, the company behind Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, and Gilded Balloon is involved with curating the comedy element.

The week’s events include the Bairns Burns Trail, which is a competition to spot the Bard’s most famous poems throughout Rose Street.

Street Burns is local musicians busking on the length of Rose Street with the sounds of Burns and Scotland-inspired tales.

Braw Burns is discovering the Bard through song! Live music from three venues in Rose Street for a night dedicated to the words and works of Rabbie Burns.

Bletheren’ Burns is where the work of Rabbie Burns is performed through spoken word. Enjoy performers as they focus on the aesthetics of Rabbie’s word play. Wander from venue to venue for unique interpretations of his work.

Join one of two Baby Burns sessions for 6 months up to 4 years, for an hour filled with songs, dance and poetry tailored for Rabbie’s youngest fans! Wee ones will be encouraged to sing and create music together in a friendly, supportive environment, learning a classic Burns lament.

For BYO Burns, host your own Burns supper, where you get everything you need to celebrate your own Burns Night.Whether eating out in Rose Street or at home, menus, readings and order of events will be laid out in our Bring Your Own Burns Supper guide.

Finally Side Burns is where Scottish comedians bring their own take on Rabbie Burns. Modern day storytellers talk, joke and laugh about the Scotland of today. It’s the first year of this mini-festival and it promises to have a great future, where there is entertainment for all. Come along and enjoy!

Karen Koren is artistic director of the Gilded Balloon