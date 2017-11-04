Kevin Buckle: Cold Turkey featuring Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison and Withered Hand should be a sellout gig

Less than a month away – and likely to sell out in advance – is Cold Turkey at Summerhall.

Scott Hutchison is of course best known for being the singer with Frightened Rabbit, but is also an artist who recently illustrated Michael Pedersen’s book of poems, Oyster.

Award-winning poet Hollie McNish. Picture: Robert Perry

Not a great surprise then that Michael is also on the bill, as is fellow poet Hollie McNish. Completing the line-up is Dan Willson, otherwise known as Withered Hand.

Dan has released two outstanding albums so far with both making it into Avalanche’s all-time top 50 bestsellers and fans are eagerly awaiting a third hopefully next year. With lyrics that are both personal and observational, it was no surprise to hear Jarvis Cocker was a fan. More of a surprise to many might be the Canadian actor Yani Gellman, best known for paying Garrett Reynolds in Pretty Little Liars, who discovered Dan on a visit to Avalanche. He still takes Dan’s albums to producers of films he is in, hoping they might use a song or two.

Frightened Rabbit’s seminal album The Midnight Organ Fight is tenyears old next April and dates to celebrate that anniversary have already been announced for the UK and US. Some sold out so quickly second dates were added immediately.

Hollie won the 2017 Ted Hughes award for new writing and was the first poet to record an album at Abbey Road Studio. Michael has too many awards and celebrity followers to name so let’s just go with the fact he owns 14 Christmas jumpers, if his blurb is to be believed. All-in-all, a cracking line-up and tickets can be booked at www.summerhall.co.uk/event/nehh-presents-cold-turkey.