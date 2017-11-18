Kevin Buckle: Don’t be lonely this Christmas

A great initiative was launched this week for those older folk who may be lonely this Christmas.

Luckily this does not involve sending them a copy of the 1974 Mud hit, but instead a friendly Christmas card.

The organisers, Vintage Vibes, clearly hope that the card might just be the start of a longer involvement and the campaign was launched by Edinburgh’s own Gail Porter.

Now families are spread further afield these days, even those with family may not see them very often and Vintage Vibes offers anybody over 60 the chance of companionship and support via their volunteers.

You can find out far more about the Christmas card project and the work Vintage Vibes does at vintagevibes.org.uk and you can also find them on Twitter at @VintageVibesEd and on Facebook www.facebook.com/vintagevibesedinburgh.