Kevin Buckle: ‘Good music exists’ at Aberfeldy Festival in Perthshire (not Fife)

Regular readers will remember I mentioned the always-popular Aberfeldy Festival several weeks ago and the headline urging people to book their taco and head to Fife caused equal amounts of consternation and amusement.

In my defence, I don’t write the headlines but in defence of my headline writer Edinburgh folk do indeed head to Fife to get to Aberfeldy they just keep going and end up in Perthshire.

Roddy Woomble, Kathryn Joseph, Modern Studies, The Pictish Trail and Siobhan Wilson are just some of the acts who will be playing, with plenty of fantastic food and other activities to keep everybody happy.

No news on how many award-winning tacos have been booked already but they come courtesy of El Perro Negro and Peter McKenna of Glasgow’s The Gannet.

I asked Ryan Hannigan, frontman with Avalanche and Ian Rankin favourites Star Wheel Press and one of the original founders of the festival, for his thoughts.

“Encourage people to see live music, buy a CD, support a local band – don’t give in to the mainstream – the future is dark but good music exists,” he said.

I couldn’t have put it any better. The two-day festival is on November 3 and 4 and tickets and more information can be found at aberfeldyfestival.com/ticket1.