Kevin Buckle: The things I could tell you about Scottish pop ...

With the news that the National Museum of Scotland is to stage an exhibition about Scottish pop music, I’ve found myself being thoroughly questioned as to which artists do and don’t feature. The answer is this: I honestly don’t know.

I’ve certainly helped with contacts and exhibits but the museum runs a very tight ship indeed and nobody knows more than they need to. On the other hand, there is currently much I would love to tell you about the Scottish Music Pop Exhibition Centre as I’m very close to announcing everything from possible locations to exclusives we will have to sell, but I’m still waiting for clearance.

As one wag said to me “you wait years for an exhibition about Scottish music and then two come along at once”. But, as I’ve said, we will very much complement each other and work together on how best we can promote Scottish artists and their music. There will be regular updates on the Avalanche blog, Twitter and Facebook and I expect to have at least some news this weekend. Check out www.avalancherecords.co.uk, @avalanche_edin, or @HistoryofSMC.