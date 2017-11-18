Kevin Buckle: Walter Scott’s Peers’ Ball reimagined for 21st century

Saturday November 25 is the Alternative Peers’ Ball at the Assembly Rooms headlined by Django Django.

Presented by Vic Galloway, it is a contemporary re-imaginaing of the prestigious Peers’ Ball, presented in 1822 by Sir Walter Scott at the Assembly Rooms, as a celebration of King George IV’s visit to Edinburgh,

Credited with bringing the kilt into the mainstream after its ban was repealed, this modern take has seven bands in total including Avalanche favourites Meursault, a DJ set from Edinburgh’s LuckyMe Records plus much more.

Get tickets at www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/alternative-peers-ball.