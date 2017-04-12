Leader: Boroughmuir High delay is deeply frustrating

We have come to expect the word ‘delay’ when talking about the long-awaited Boroughmuir High.

But when parents received news six weeks ago that it would open in August - a year after originally planned - they surely believed that this was the end of the saga.

The chair of the parent council warned at the time that sticking to this timetable was “crucial” and that “a further slippage would be really detrimental to school morale”.

Yesterday came the frankly unbelievable news that it had been delayed again.

Pupils now won’t move to the £35m school until after Christmas.

The council’s education leader Councillor Cammy Day has placed the blame firmly with the contractors and said the council had been “badly let down”.

It is now up to the council to ensure the contractors do indeed hit this latest deadline, and ensure no corners are cut along the way.

Importantly, taxpayers must not be left with any of the bill resulting from this latest delay. If the community is ultimately left with the “fantastic, state-of-the-art education” facility which has been promised then we have to trust that it will be worth waiting for.