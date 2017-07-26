Leader comment: Blast from past is good for future

it harks back to a time when glass bottles would be collected up by kids and lumped to the corner shop to make a bit of extra pocket money.

But while the idea of incentivising recycling is nothing new, the concept being promoted by city pub chain Boda certainly is.

It has launched its own reward scheme, promising customers 10p off tea or coffee if they bring in a plastic bottle.

Unsurprisingly, the inspiration has come from Scandinavia - owner Anna Christopherson hails from Sweden where deposit recycling is commonplace.

Will it work as well here?

That remains to be seen but anything which encourages less waste and cuts down the amount of plastic ending up in landfill has to be worth a shot.

The Scottish Government is already consulting on “reverse-vending” machines in bigger shops to accept returned bottles and cans but faces difficulties in convincing major supermarkets to give up the space needed.

The truth is it is up to all of us - from the multi-national retailers down to the smallest grocery shop take more responsibility for improving recycling rates in the Capital.

It’s good for the environment, the economy, and the future.