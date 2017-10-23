Leader comment: Edinburgh has a pop history worth shouting about

Who doesn’t love the chance to wallow in some nostalgia from time to time?

When it comes to evoking memories, few things have the power of music to transport us back to a moment even decades ago. Sometimes you only have to hear the first few beats of a favourite track to find yourself back in a field at a music festival or at the school disco.

There should be something for everyone at the huge celebration of Scotland’s pop music history being planned by the National Museum and the BBC. Whether you grew up with Lulu and Lonnie Donegan, the Proclaimers or the Young Fathers, it will be a chance to revisit your youth and discover the sounds of different eras.

Pop music is often overlooked in favour of more high brow arts, but Scotland - and Edinburgh - has produced plenty of acts with an enduring global appeal.

I have no doubt that this telling of their stories will prove to be one of the biggest draws in the Capital next year. And that should be a real boost for our columnist Kevin Buckle and his campaign to establish a more permanent History of Scottish Music Centre in the city. In the words of Lulu, we really do have something to shout about.