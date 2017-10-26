Leader comment: Help us celebrate kindness with Lothian buses

Bringing you the news on everything that goes on in Edinburgh is not always a pleasant job.

Sometimes it involves relating the details of tragic events such as in our main front page story today or highlighting problems such as the budget pressures facing the city council and the impact that is likely to have on services and household bills.

That of course comes with the job and we try to do these things as sensitively and thoroughly as possible in the knowledge we are providing a valuable public service.

But life in Edinburgh is not all doom and gloom of course - in fact quite the opposite much of the time.

We try our best to reflect that in our coverage, bringing you reports on plenty of the good things about city life, whether that’s the success of a small business like Harry’s Treats or major international instituions like the city’s Poppy factory.

That thinking inspired us to team up with Lothian buses to celebrate our public transport Peoplel’s Champion. We all know and value the city’s award-winning bus company and when its staff go the extra mile we think they deserve public praise. We hope you’ll agree and help us find a worthy winner.