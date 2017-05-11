Leader comment: Strain shows on our city school

As a parent with children at school in the city, I have been consistently impressed by the education that our state schools can offer.

My kids often come home inspired by what they have experienced in class and generally enjoy being in what is clearly a supportive and nurturing environment. That is down to the great skills and dedication of the staff.

Other parents tell me of similar experiences as well as very different ones.

All parents, though, will be worried by our report today on the view from the staff room which teachers have shared with MSPs. Their concerns will be double as the teachers’ warnings come on the back of the latest official literacy and numeracy survey which showed falling results in Scotland’s schools.

The growing shortage of classroom assistants, which we have reported on in the past, is clearly taking its toll. As more of the burden of work in schools falls on to fewer shoulders, the risk is that the opportunities available to our children diminish, slowly over time. And the remarks of trainee teacher Halla Price about the lack of numeracy skills among some undergraduates will only fuel concerns about the future. The report card for the Scottish Government is clear – must do better.