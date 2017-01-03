Leader: Irvine Welsh backing fantastic news for Leith Theatre

Think Leith and cultural icons and he’s pretty close to the top of the list.

So Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to throwing his weight behind the campaign to revive the mothballed Leith Theatre is fantastic news today.

We fully support moves to bring the building back into community use, especially as the city faces up to the challenge of music venues closing down.

In its heydey, Leith Theatre played host to the likes of Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, and Kraftwerk.

While attracting similar names may be somewhat ambitious at present, it certainly hints at the opportunity which exists.

The whole of Leith has undergone a transformation in the last 20 years which feels like it is only gathering pace.

Indeed, recently the area was named one of the UK’s so-called “hipster” hotspots.

The time feels right to relaunch what should be a much-loved community facility and provide Edinburgh with more badly needed events space.

The theatre trust has already done the hard part to an extent - they have reached an agreement with the city council to take on the lease.

Now it is full steam ahead to attract funding to turn the dream into a reality.

Welsh adding his name as patron will certainly aid that effort.

We’ll get our first taste of what a revived Leith Theatre could look like when it comes back to life temporarily in May as a pop-up venue for the Hidden Door Festival and we can’t wait.

Well done to all those who have taken the campaign so far already and best of luck with the campaign to secure £250,000 of funding.

As Welsh says today “Leith Theatre is about to come of age again”.

Its return, much like the longed-for film sequel to Trainspotting, has been long-overdue.

We are certain that with Welsh involved, both will be absolute triumphs.