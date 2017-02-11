Leader: Let’s shout about Edinburgh

FORGET X-Factor, there’s a new talent search in town which will really let Edinburgh shine.

The hunt is on for four business leaders to help attract worldwide attention to the city.

It’s a simple enough idea. We have lots of high profile business people based in Edinburgh and working all over the world. Why not use them as ambassadors for the Capital, talking up Auld Reekie at every opportunity?

The new roles are non-executive positions on Marketing Edinburgh which is responsible for global promotion of Edinburgh.

And in case you are thinking ‘why don’t they fix the roads and sort out the bins first?’, these new positions, while prestigious, will be unpaid.

That should ensure that they only attract candidates with a real passion for the city and its people.

We’re fully behind the drive and can’t wait to see who is appointed to the roles.

As we face up to a post-hard Brexit marketplace and fight off growing competition from elsewhere in the UK and beyond, we cannot do too much to remind the world just what an incredible place Edinburgh is both for tourism and investment. We need to shout louder than ever before about our city.