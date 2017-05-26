Music matters on our minds

There has been a lot of doom and gloom surrounding Edinburgh’s music scene in recent months.

It is not surprising when so many well-loved venues have closed their doors in quick succession. It is easy to see it as the beginning of the end for a city that has for decades enjoyed a thriving music scene.

As ever, the situation is not entirely black and white. There are certainly some serious issues surrounding Edinburgh’s music scene as development in and around the city centre sees many gig venues priced out and troubled by noise complaints from neighbours.

Our report on pages 12 and 13 starts to explore some of these problems. It is an issue we will be returning to in the coming weeks, so get in touch if you have views on what is going on.

While it is important to address the problems that many venues are facing, we should also recognise the danger of talking down what is happening in Edinburgh.

There are still plenty of great bands playing in the city and there is live music on almost every night. And, while we might all want to see more venues, both big and small, there are still first class ones from the Castle Esplanade to Sneaky Pete’s. We celebrate the best of them every Thursday in The Guide.