Nothing second best about us

The second best place to live in the world? Edinburgh?

I demand a recount. I have never been to New Zealand, nevermind the city of Wellington, and I have heard many great things about the country. But I still refuse to believe that it - or anywhere else in the world - has more to offer than the beautiful city that we call home.

Okay, I am biased. And I do recognise that Edinburgh has its faults. But it is, on the whole, a wonderful place to live. Jaw-droppingly beautiful, relatively crime-free in most parts, plenty of job opportunities for our young people, tonnes of top class entertainment on our doorstep, and great food and drink.

Most other places on earth would shout from the rooftops about a fraction of that. That’s not quite our style though. It doesn’t mean that we aren’t proud of the city, just that most of us don’t like to make a fuss.

But why shouldn’t we shout a little bit louder, make a bit of a fuss. We’ve certainly got attractions aplenty to back up the proud boasts we can make about being one of the best places in the world to live.

Spreading the word helps us all. It helps attracts the doctors and teachers we need and the affluent tourists who fuel our economy. We all win.