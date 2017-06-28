Pamela Tulloch: So much more to libraries than merely reading

Reading is one of life’s little pleasures. There is nothing quite like the feeling of getting lost in the pages of a book, growing to love and loathe characters and becoming familiar with fictional worlds.

For some, reading for pleasure involves non-fiction to learn about people, places and subjects, whether it’s sport, hobbies, history, travel, science or study and business-related material.

There is a unique joy that comes from reaching the closing pages of a great book – and sometimes a little momentary sadness that our journey into the particular world of imagination and learning created by the book has come to an end.

Reading for pleasure is one of our nation’s favourite pastimes, but it also has a very important role to play in educational development and the health and wellbeing of individuals and society.

There is a growing body of evidence that demonstrates the positive impact of reading for pleasure on literacy and attainment, as well as emotional wellbeing. Reading also allows people to experience other cultures and faiths and to develop an understanding, empathy and appreciation of different beliefs and values.

Literacy is a fundamental, lifelong skill. Scotland needs a population that is literate and educated. The abillity to read improves chances of employment and leads to better health and higher levels of wellbeing .

For reading to become a lifelong habit, it must be encouraged from a young age and promoted as an enjoyable activity.

Libraries are not alone in seeking to promote literacy, but they do have a distinct role as a local space where people of all ages can come to explore, learn and discover. Indeed, the Scottish Government is currently developing a cultural strategy for Scotland, with core themes emerging around access, equity and excellence. The library sector will have a significant contribution to make to this discussion for the role libraries play in supporting learning, skills and culture.

Libraries across Scotland promote a range of reading displays and the importance of reading for pleasure is recognised at a national level too.

Libraries are also running the Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge Scotland. Coordinated by The Reading Agency, the initiative encourages children aged 4-11 to read at least six books over the summer holiday period. While for readers of all ages, Book Week Scotland is an annual celebration of books and reading, encouraging children and adults alike to enjoy reading through library, school, community and workplace events.

In 2016, more than 17 million books were loaned from Scotland’s public libraries, more than six million of these borrowed by children. As we approach the summer holiday season it’s a great time to indulge our joy of reading. If you haven’t been in a while, maybe now is the time to visit your local library and get lost in a good book.

Pamela Tulloch is chief executive at the Scottish Library and Information Council