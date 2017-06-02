Quick fix needed on Leith Walk

who would want to run a business on Leith Walk right now? Or live or shop there with such an obstacle course of fencing and roadworks to negotiate?

You have to have a pretty good reason to want to battle through it all. Some will do that to get to their favourite shop. Others have to because that is where they live or work. But how many will walk or drive by and just avoid the area until all the work is complete?

That is the big worry for the traders there after workers downed tools when their employer went into administration as we report on page four of today’s paper. They know the impact that lengthy roadworks have on their business - as they have already endured months of it in preparation for the tramline.

The quid pro quo for all the disruption is of course that Leith Walk will be a much more attractive environment afterwards, safer for cyclists and more appealing for pedestrians.

The council of course has no control over a financial crisis at one of its contractors. It can though help deal with the fall-out.

Everyone around Leith Walk will be desperately hoping that the city’s efforts to ensure a speedy resolution to it all can deliver positive results.