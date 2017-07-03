Rubbish? Not so much any more

Credit where credit is due.

The Capital’s waste collection service has made great strides in the last 12 months. Peeved householders have lodged 6,000 fewer complaints so far this year than they did over the same five-month period last year, as we report on page 11 today.

More than 19,000 complaints in that time - an average of one every 11 minutes - is hardly a cause for celebration. But it is progress. There is no doubt that the service picking up wheely bins from most of our homes is getting better. There is some way to go before it reaches the high standard most people expect, but it is heading in the right direction.

The problems surrounding communal bins in the city centre - which can quickly become a magnet for flytipping especially during the upcoming Festival season - is a tougher nut to crack. Its severest test is nearly upon us.

This newspaper has been perhaps the harshest critic of the city’s failure to keep the streets clean in the past. I make no apology for that. It is our job to hold public services to account when they don’t perform to a decent standard.

But at the same time we will recognise when the council listens and starts to put things right.