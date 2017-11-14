Steve Cardownie: Maths can be fun – for my son

My son’s recent school reports made for pleasant reading and I was interested to note that he excelled in maths (for any Americans reading this, yes it does have an s at the end), which prompted me to look more closely at the possibility of engaging him in some extra-curricular activity in Edinburgh.

Although he has been involved in various sporting pursuits such as football, water-polo, diving, karate and tennis we have never ventured into the weekend world of academic events, but that is about to change.

When conducting an internet search, I happened across the Edinburgh Maths Circle web page which provided a host of information.

Edinburgh Maths Circle caters for five to 15-year-olds and provides an “afternoon of fun and stimulating hands-on mathematics”.

It is a free drop-in session where children and their families engage in maths activities, including puzzles and games. Tea, coffee and juice is provided by staff and students from Edinburgh University’s school of mathematics and it is held at the King’s Buildings campus with the next event taking place on Saturday, 25 November, from 1pm to 4pm.

Unlike my son I was never particularly strong in that subject but I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s all about!