Steve Cardownie: Perry should get council planning job with Dickie for education

It has been reported that Councillor Lewis Ritchie has taken leave of absence on health grounds, which leaves a vacancy as convener of the planning committee.

Given the lack of experience in the new intake of councillors, would the solution not be to appoint Councillor Ian Perry to this position, which he held for the previous five years and promote Councillor Alison Dickie, who is a retired school teacher, from vice-convener of education, children and families to the convener position which would be vacated by Ian. Simples!