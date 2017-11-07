Steve Cardownie: School protest hit right note

The opponents of the city council coalition’s proposal to close down the City of Edinburgh Music School should be commended for the manner in which they ran the campaign.

A well-thought out strategy, rational argument, use of social media, celebrity support and the impromptu music ensemble protests all played a massive part in securing a reversal of the original plan. Be in no doubt the coalition was prepared to proceed and close the school.

The strength of the campaign against the proposal was obviously not anticipated – although it should have been – and in the face of such fierce opposition it’s no surprise that the proposal is to be withdrawn.

A wee phone call from the First Minister’s office might also have had something to do with it!