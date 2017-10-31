Steve Cardownie: Squeeze at the Usher Hall brings back memories

Squeeze are all set to take the stage at The Usher Hall tonight as part of their Join the Dots tour and it promises to be a memorable concert, just as many previous gigs at that venue have been over the years.

Many moons ago I had the privilege of going to see some of the top groups of the day perform at this great venue: The Nice, Chicken Shack, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Tyrannosaurus Rex supporting Ten Years After, and a band with an unforgettable name – Yes – to name but a few that bring back fantastic memories.

The Usher Hall has great acoustics and I can remember Fleetwood Mac’s rendition of Albatross being met with raucous acclaim.

Although times have changed, the music performed by those groups still attracts new fans to this day and tonight The Usher Hall will once more have the opportunity to welcome fans to see and hear for themselves what a great auditorium it truly is.