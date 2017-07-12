Supt Lesley Clark: We’re ready for Festival season

As Superintendent of Specialist Operations for Edinburgh, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the public for the warm welcome my officers have received during recent deployments.

As the threat level remains at severe, I have ensured a sufficient police presence, including armed resources were in place at the Robbie Williams and Little Mix concerts, as well as other large-scale events, such as the Royal Highland Show.

Through well-established partnership working and positive engagement with the public, we have been able to assist in ensuring these events are run smoothly and without significant incident.

And long may it continue!

Scotland’s own Wet Wet Wet are performing at Edinburgh Castle this Saturday, which means another busy weekend and I ask you to bear in mind some simple safety measures like protecting your valuables, sticking with your friends and planning travel arrangements in advance of the events. Please look to the Police Scotland website or our local social media pages on Facebook (Edinburgh Police Division) and Twitter (@EdinburghPolice) for further advice.

We are also approaching the start of Festival season here in the Capital, with the Jazz and Blues Festival having commenced on Monday and the International Festival, the Book Festival and the Fringe all launching imminently.

These events are the bread and butter of policing in Edinburgh and we look forward to the start of our “Summer City” campaign to keep our local communities and the hundreds of thousands of tourists visiting the city safe over the summer.

Like last year, our “Unofficial Fringe Venue 999” will be in place in Princes Street Gardens. This is our stationary command post that is staffed by police officers who can issue crime prevention advice and take any reports of incidents. There will also be an increased police presence over the festival footprint and a daily social media campaign providing important personal safety and security advice.

For those of you choosing to escape the hustle and bustle on holiday, I urge you to not advertise if your home is empty through social media channels or otherwise and ensure your property is secure.

As counter terrorism is also within my personal portfolio for the division I would like to remind you to remain alert but not alarmed both at home and abroad. Whilst the chances of being involved in a terror attack remain extremely rare, holidaymakers travelling abroad this summer are being urged to watch a new video designed to help keep them safe in the event of an incident.

You can access the, which was created by Counter Terrorism UK by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_VrwYJawxc>

I look forward to a vibrant and fun-filled festival period.

Lesley Clark is Superintendent of Specialist Operations for Edinburgh