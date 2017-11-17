Susan Morrison: A history festival that can tell if you’re a Viking

Nothing says nearly Christmas like a history festival! Yes, I know! How exciting is that. Check out the online programme for Scotland’s History Festival and join us on tours of Warriston Cemetery and Dean Village.

Not only are they amazing tours by wonderful local people who really know their stuff, you can get in shape for demolishing all those chocolates and selection boxes.

We’ve got fabulous talks so you can learn lots of fascinating historical facts to crush the opposition at Trivial Pursuit during the Yuletide board game championships – you know, just after the Queen’s speech.

If you’ve got one of those young people in your life who spends their day glued to a computer game, you can bring them along to the Methodist Church Halls on Sunday to find out if they really could be one of those pirates or Vikings on the screen at a whole day called ‘Gaming History’.