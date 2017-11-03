Susan Morrison: Even warrior queens are superstitious about shoes

Who takes delivery of a new pair of shoes and puts them on a chair in the kitchen? What act of madness is this?

Surely everyone knows that putting shoes – and new shoes at that – on a chair is akin to steaming a huge liner at speed through an icy sea on a clear cold night without heeding the warnings of other ships in the area about icebergs? It’s pure bad luck.

Shoes never go on chairs or tables. Fact. I regularly change my shoes when driving. I won’t even put the bag with the shoes in them on the passenger seat.

It’s as bad as mixing red and white flowers in a bouquet. Not having that either.

Such a pity I didn’t think about a history of superstition for Previously … Scotland’s History Festival, November 17 to 26, since you ask, which I just know you did.

However, it has been said that if you pick up one of our programmes with our Warrior Queen on the front and don’t book tickets for something, ill fortune will come your way and the Number 22 bus will fail to stop for you on Leith Street for eternity, or until the road reopens. Which might well be eternity.