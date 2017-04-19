Terror attack led to security review

This month, I’d firstly like to acknowledge the tragic death of Pc Keith Palmer and my thoughts very much remain with all those affected by the terror attack at Westminster.

This is a harrowing reminder of the dangers we face as a community in the fight against extremism.

There is no intelligence at this time to suggest a specific terrorist threat to Scotland. However, as a force we continue to do everything within our power to keep the public safe.

We reviewed a number of security plans following the attack to ensure that additional resources were appropriately deployed, where necessary and we continue to monitor these. You can help by reporting anything suspicious to us, by calling confidentially on 0800 789 321 or reporting your concerns online at gov.uk/ACT

With your continued support elsewhere, we can continue to detect and disrupt the anti-social use of motorbikes in the city.

Operation Soteria re-launched at the end of last month, renewing our commitment to tackling motorbike theft and related disorder alongside our partners in Edinburgh Council and the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service.

We will ensure that no stone is left unturned in our efforts to combat motorbike crime, as well as continue to work with our partners to prevent youngsters from becoming involved in such behaviour.

With the longer days and occasional bursts of sunshine we’ve had recently, I’d urge people to ensure that their homes and property are always kept fully secured.

Sheds and garages in particular are often targeted by opportunist thieves during the summer months, so you may want to consider additional home security measures.

As we continue to shape our policing strategy for the future, our officers visited eight schools across the city before the Easter break and spoke to over 200 pupils.

The views of the public play a significant part in how we deliver our services to changing communities and meet the demands of traditional and emerging forms of criminality.

The majority of pupils identified counter terrorism and tackling drug crime as their two top priorities and, if you haven’t done so already, I’d urge you to also get involved in the ongoing consultation before this closes on May 8 by visiting scotland.police.uk/about-us/policing-2026.

Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald is Divisional Commander for Edinburgh