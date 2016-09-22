Outdoor screenings of Da Vinci Code at Rosslyn Chapel

TWO outdoor screenings of The Da Vinci Code will take place this weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of the film.

The events will be held in the grounds of Collegehill House, adjacent to Rosslyn Chapel, where filming for the blockbuster took place in 2005.

Fans are invited to bring blankets and picnics to enjoy the screenings, tonight and tomorrow evening.

Ian Brown, managing director of Film Mobile, said: “Film Mobile are excited to be partnering with Rosslyn Chapel to show The Da Vinci Code in a state-of-the-art outdoor cinema experience to mark the film’s 10th anniversary. This will be a fantastic evening for fans of both the chapel and the film which will result in a night to remember.”

For screening times and bookings, visit www.rosslynchapel.com.