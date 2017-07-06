Outlander’s Andrew Gower backs the real Jacobite Trail

Outlander actor Andrew Gower, who plays Bonnie Prince Charlie in the time travelling fantasy, has urged people to “get inside” the story of the 1745 uprising.

Gower has helped promote the new Jacobite Trail, which links 26 historic sites across Scotland associated with Bonnie Prince Charlie’s ill-fated campaign.

The trail covers all corners of the country and features castles such as Craigievar, Drum and Fraser in Aberdeenshire to the Glenfinnan Monument and battlefields at Killiecrankie and Culloden.

All played a part in the rebellion or earlier attempts to restore the Stuarts to the British throne.

Gower, who recently attended the Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, said he had only been to one site on the trail - Stirling Castle.

He added: “There is only one I have visited and I am really annoyed about that. This tour I think is an amazing thing for anyone who wants to get inside the Jacobite and Bonnie Prince Charlie journey.”

The tour has been mapped out by the National Trust for Scotland, National Museum of Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and the Royal Collection Trust.

HES has recently reported a significant increase in visitor numbers to several of its properties which star in Outlander, which previously aired on Amazon Prime with season one now showing on More4.

