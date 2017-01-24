Outlander’s Sam Heughan voices dismay at Article 50 ruling

Outlander star Sam Heughan has voiced his dismay at the Scottish Parliament being denied a vote on Article 50.

The Supreme Court ruled that devolved administrations will not have a say in the activation of a clause that will begin Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Scottish actor Heughan, who has previously spoken out in favour of Scottish independence, wrote on social media site Twitter: “Scottish vote only counts, when it suits the “UK” government it appears...?”

His comment drew some support from fans, with @Mary_Sturino writing: “Voices need to be heard or we will back slide decades. We are all in the same rocky boat it seems.”

@Dreamgirl19631 agreed: “It appears that way... unbelievable.”

@Hillcrestcook added: “Nothing new unfortunately, and can’t see it changing in foreseeable future.”

The SNP plan to bring “serious and substantive” amendments to the Article 50 legislation, with international affairs spokesman Alex Salmond saying these would “address the very serious concerns facing the UK and the very real issues that the UK Government has, thus far, avoided”.

