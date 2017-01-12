Panto prince breaks arm while ‘texting Princess Apricot’

He’s been climbing the beanstalk, jumping from heights and dancing on stage as normal – except for having his arm wrapped in a sling.

But the crown prince of panto didn’t break the limb doing any of his complex moves.

Greg Barrowman on stage with Rachel Flynn as Princess Apricot. Picture: contributed

Instead, he simply damaged it after tripping and falling in the street . . . while texting Princess Apricot.

Greg Barrowman, who has participated in the King’s Theatre’s productions for the last three years, was on his way to meet his fellow panto star on his day off when he lost his balance in Tollcross.

The 23-year-old, who plays the lead role of Jack in this year’s show Jack and the Beanstalk, had been sending a message to let her know he was on his way when he ended up in hospital.

But he insisted the show must go on.

He said: “I’m just going to power through until the end of the performances. It’s more of an inconvenience than anything else. I feel good and I’m determined not to miss a show.”

After falling, Greg went straight to A&E at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he spent four hours receiving treatment. Doctors told the panto star, whose second cousin is renowned actor John Barrowman, he had broken the radius bone in his elbow and he would have to wear his arm in a sling over the weekend.

They advised him not to do any “strenous” movement – but Greg was determined to perform.

He said: “Initially, I panicked after falling over. I wasn’t sure how serious it was.

“I’ve broken my arm in an awkward place so when the sling came off they couldn’t put a stookie on.

“I’ve been climbing the beanstalk with one arm over the past few days and it’s been fine.

“I don’t let anything get in the way of my performances.”

Since the accident, Jack Gow, the captain of the ensemble, has made some changes to the routines, allowing Greg to avoid using his right arm.

He has an appointment at the fracture clinic this morning to assess the damage – which he is due to attend just an hour before his performance. The budding actor claims he made “a million calls” to get the appointment changed with no luck, but is determined to be on stage in time for curtain up.

The pantomine, which also stars Grant Stott, Andy Gray and Allan Stewart, will finish on January 15.

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the tale of a poor boy living with his widowed mother and a cow as their only source of income. When the cow stops giving milk, Jack’s mother tells him to take it to the market to be sold.

On the way, Jack meets a man who offers magic beans in exchange for the cow. He makes the trade and the adventure unfolds.

courtney.cameron@jpress.co.uk