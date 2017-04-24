PAs play a vital role says winner Sally

Employers in Scotland have the opportunity to shine as part of this year’s Scottish Personal Assistants of the Year Awards - which this year includes a new category for ‘Employer of the Year’.

The awards form part of the Scottish PA Network Conference in association with recruiting firm Hays. PAs and executive assistants from across Scotland will be celebrated for their increasingly important role in today’s business world.

For the first time, employers are also being given an opportunity to demonstrate why they would be the employer of choice for today’s skilled PAs. Sally Lloyd, winner of last year’s Scottish PA of the Year Award who will also be on this year’s judging panel, has told how she believes the relationship between a PA and their employer is very important.

Sally, who is head of administration and executive support for Edinburgh-based technology incubator CodeBase, said: “I believe a good PA is someone who goes ‘beyond their job’ and is happy to take on additional responsibilities, perhaps even outside of work, in order to further their career,”

“So for me, a good employer is someone who recognises that my professional development is equally as important as theirs. I’m very lucky in that my boss will give me time off for other PA-related duties, will ask my opinion on people we’ve met or about to do business with, and will also treat me with respect at meetings with colleagues and clients.

“Everyone knows the best workers are happy workers. Having an open-minded and forward-thinking employer is a big step in achieving that. It’s not just about what they say. It’s about what they do.”

Since winning the award last year Sally, of Bruntsfield, has been asked to speak at a number of events including Guernsey PA Connect and has received much praise from her colleagues.

She was chosen by the panel for her commitment to the PA profession and for the many examples of how she had streamlined business processes at CodeBase. Her responsibilities have recently increased and she is now more involved in decision-making and direct liaison with management, legal and finance teams.

Other categories in the awards are ‘Best PA Newcomer’ and ‘Best Event Organised by a PA’. The awards form part of the Scottish PA Conference which will include international PA speaker and trainer Bonnie Low-Kramen, who was PA to Hollywood actress Olympia Dukakis for 25 years.

Roddy Adair, Director for Hays PA & Secretarial in Scotland, said studies showed nine in ten PAs say their boss could not do their role without them. This year’s Scottish PA Network Conference and Award takes placenext month. The awards will be judged by a panel from the Scottish PA Network.