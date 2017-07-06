Passengers shocked as yobs smash bus window with stones

PASSENGERS travelling on a city bus were left stunned when the windows shattered after a group of yobs threw stones.

The teenagers, who are now being hunted by police, attacked the bus on Milton Road, Duddingston, around six o’clock on Tuesday evening, not far from the new Portobello High School.

A smashed window on a bus attacked by the yobs. Picture: contributed

The number 113 vehicle was busy with commuters travelling home from work as well as groups of pensioners who had been in town for the day.

A passenger who was travelling on the bus but wished to remain anonymous spoke of the “frightening” ordeal.

She said: “Someone could have been seriously hurt, I got such a fright.

“I was just sitting reading when the bus stopped at one of its usual stops and then took off again.

“I became aware of some noise outside but nothing loud enough that would have concerned me.

“Two seconds later there was a massive bang and the man that was sitting across from me shouted, ‘Oh no, the window has smashed’.

“Luckily none of the glass had shattered over the seats but it could have done – or worse, someone could have been sitting in the seat where the window smashed. I was sitting really close to it.

“It was quite frightening, I’m just annoyed that I didn’t look up sooner but you don’t expect that sort of thing to happen.”

Following the incident, the bus driver is understood to have made his way on to the top deck of the bus to ask some of the passengers what they’d seen.

A short while later, all the passengers were forced to get off the bus at the next stop and wait for another vehicle as the window was deemed unsafe.

The passenger added: “This behaviour is unacceptable and it’s just the beginning of the summer holidays.

“I don’t think they quite understand how dangerous their actions could have been.”

Several passengers have launched Facebook appeals in a bid to help the police find the culprits.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh have received a report of youths throwing stones at a bus in Milton Road at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 4.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

A spokesman for East Coast Buses said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on Monday night on Milton Road.

“We are fully assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101.

