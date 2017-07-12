Patricia has her finger on the pulse

Livingston resident Patricia Ryan has been awarded a prize by the prestigious Institute of Biomedical Science.

The IBMS awarded its company members prize in haematology to Patricia at this year’s AGM.

Patricia and eight other IBMS members were honoured with company members prizes. The prize is awarded annually to the candidate who at the first attempt, receives the highest pass mark in each discipline of the Higher Specialist Diploma examination.

Patricia joined the IBMS in 2003 and became a Fellow in 2017.

A specialist in haematology and transfusion science, Patricia is a biomedical scientist team leader and works at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the haematology lab.

She was awarded the Specialist Diploma in Haematology with Hospital Transfusion Practice in 2012, and earned the Higher Specialist Diploma in Haematology in 2016.

Patricia said: “I was a bit taken aback when I first got the email congratulating me on my award.

“It has been a difficult time this year for me, as I’ve moved from West coast to East coast and changed jobs.

“I’m really grateful for the warm support of my colleagues and the department.

“Everyone was really pleased for me when they heard I passed the exam. It was definitely a surprise when I learned I won the haematology prize - but a very nice one.”

With over 20,000 members in over 30 countries, the Institute of Biomedical Science is the leading professional body for biomedical scientists, support staff and students.

For over 100 years we have been dedicated to the promotion, development and delivery of excellence in biomedical science within all aspects of healthcare, and providing the highest standards of service to patients and the public.

By supporting members in their practice of biomedical science it sets quality standards for the profession through: training, education, assessments, examinations and continuous professional development.

IBMS President Ian Sturdgess said, “It was a pleasure to present Patricia with her Higher Specialist Diploma Company Members Prize in Haematology.”