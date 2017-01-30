Pedestrian dies after collision with mini in Dalmeny

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a road collision on the B800 between a blue mini and two pedestrians near to Dalmeny.

One of the pedestrians died as a result of the collision, the other pedestrian is in a serious collision in hospital.

The collision happened around noon today.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information that can assist with their investigation.

Road policing sergeant Denise Humphrey said: “Sadly a man has lost his life in this incident and a woman is in a serious condition in hospital.

“I would ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to us, to please get in touch.”