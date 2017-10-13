Perfect word to sum up Scottish pride in Hogmanay spotlight

A NATIONWIDE search for a single word about Scottish pride which will become an official symbol of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations is up and running.

Thousands of young Scots will get the chance to help create an image which will be formed at the fire parade which acts as the curtain-raiser for the city’s festivities.

Organisers want to send out a signal of a word which best answers the question “what makes you proud to live in Scotland?” from the finale of the event in Holyrood Park.

Dozens of workshops with three different age groups, ranging from eight to 26 will be held across the country over the next few weeks to help produce a shortlist which will be put to a public vote.

The aim is to come up with a list of contenders for an international message which represents the values of young people in Scotland.

The #Scotword initiative has been developed by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay organisers to kick-start Scotland’s Year of Young People in 2018.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “The #ScotWord which wins the public vote will form the stunning culmination of the iconic torchlight procession, launching Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to the world with a uniquely Scottish new image and an international message representing the values of young people in Scotland at the beginning of the Year of Young People.

“This year’s procession blazes a new path, with the river of light weaving its way through the historic heart of the city, around Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament, before culminating in a stunning visual moment in Holyrood Park, as the #ScotWord is revealed through torchlight.”

Edinburgh singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt is signed up as the face of #Scotword.

She said: “I’m proud to be part of the #ScotWord project as I’m passionate about helping the younger generation of Scotland have access to great opportunities and build a better future together.”

The #ScotWord will be unveiled on December 30 at the outset of Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018, a year in which Scotland will celebrate its young people and enable them to shine on the Edinburgh stage, the Scottish stage and the international stage.

Around Scotland, young champions, many of whom are Year of Young People 2018 Ambassadors, have volunteered to deliver workshops with young people in their own local authority area.

Early interest and uptake is said to have been high across the country, with a diverse range of groups already signed up to take part including; Young Carers, North Edinburgh Young People’s Forum and LGBT Youth Scotland.

Organisers say they encourage every young person in Scotland to take part in the project, regardless of whether they identify as Scottish.

The engagement campaign will conclude on St Andrew’s Day, after which the ScotWord Champions will draw up a shortlist of #ScotWords.