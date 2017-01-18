Pictures: Photo competition to capture beauty of Edinburgh

WE live in undoubtedly one of the most picturesque cities in the world – but can you capture the magic of Edinburgh with just one image?

Snappers who think they can are being given the chance to see their photographs displayed in a major new exhibition at the City Art Centre next year. The city council is searching for six striking shots of the Capital to sit alongside some of the greatest artworks in its collection – and today we bring you some of the early entries.

Photographers with a keen eye for the Capital are being invited to “Capture Edinburgh” and win a rare opportunity to see their images hanging in the gallery amongst one of the best collections of Scottish art.

The #CaptureEdinburgh com- petition is the first of its kind, open to amateurs, enthusiasts, students and professionals, and it will offer local people the opportunity to demonstrate what the city means to them.

Pictures based on six themes – After Dark, Changing City, On the Inside, A Festivals and Event City, In all Weathers and Fashion and Retail – will be considered ahead of the entry deadline on January 31.

Enter for free on the City Art Centre Facebook page, or by post to Margaret Findlay, Capture Edinburgh Photography Competition, Learning and Programmes, City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DE.

Streetlight by Tommy Linde