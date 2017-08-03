Platinum couple still in love, 70 years on

A couple from Gorebridge who celebrated their landmark platinum wedding anniversary over the summer months say they are still as in love as they were 70 years ago.

Rena, 91, and John Norrie, 92, of Glenview Place, were married at Stobhill Parish Church on July 19, 1947, with the local Scout troop providing the couple with a memorable guard of honour as they left the church.

Rena recalled their first meeting and admitted she is still in love with her husband more than seven decades later. She said: “I still remember when we met at the Excelsior Ballroom in Edinburgh, he was tall, dark and handsome and also a fantastic dancer. And he grew on me.

“People have said to me ‘70 years with the same man, how do you do it?’ But I still love him, of course.

“He is a Leither, I brought him out to Gorebridge and he is still here 70 years on.”

The couple have two daughters, Linda Armstrong, 67, and Joyce Bisio, 57, as well as four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Hibs fan John started his working life as a railway porter and was a CIS Insurance representative in the Newtongtrange and Mayfield area for many years.

“He can’t go anywhere without someone recognising him because of that job,” said his wife.

Rena was a school secretary at Dalkeith High School and then worked at Gorebridge Library before retiring.

“When I saw it being built I thought it would be a nice place to work as a library assistant,” added Rena.

Since retirement the couple have enjoyed many holidays abroad and Rena revealed that they enjoy nothing more than working in their garden. Rena said: “We enjoy a very comfortable and happy life.”

However, when asked for any tips to a long and happy marriage, Rena was keeping her advice a closely guarded secret.

She joked: “I’m not going to tell you! We fight with each other at times, you can’t expect anything else but we love each other.

“The time has just flown by since we’ve been together, and it doesn’t seem like 20 years since our golden wedding.”

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Rena and John were delighted to be joined by friends and family last Sunday. Rena said: “Our daughter Linda has got a lovely garden so we had a garden party there with friends and family, the weather was very nice. It was a fantastic day, I will never forget it as long as I live.”

Rena said that until recently John was a very active person with the couple both members of Gorebridge Bowling Club. He also liked playing golf and going fishing.

She added: “His pride and joy now is his garden.”