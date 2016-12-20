Police appeal to trace missing Edinburgh prisoner - TWO YEARS after he vanished

POLICE are hunting an inmate who failed to return to Saughton Prison over two years ago.

Graham Stewart from Inishail Road, Glasgow, was due to return to HMP Edinburgh on August 19, 2014.

The 33-year-old has still not presented himself and inquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.

Members of the public have been told not to approach Mr Stewart but to contact police.

He is described as white, 6ft in height and of muscular build.

He has short, dark-brown hair and possibly facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Graham Stewart should contact Shettleston Police Office on 101 or 0800 555 111.