Police appeal to trace missing Marcin Rajkowski in Edinburgh

POLICE have appealed for information to help trace a man reported missing.

Marcin Rajkowski, aged 34, was last seen on Mossgiel Walk at 1am, Sunday.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with blonde hair, wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt, black coat and grey trainers.

Marcin has links to the Livingston area.

Insp Trevis said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries in Edinburgh and Livingston as part of our efforts to trace Marcin and would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.