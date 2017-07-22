Police arrest three teens in dawn raids in Edinburgh

POLICE swooped on suspected housebreakers in early morning raids across north Edinburgh.

Three teens, aged 15, 18 and 19 were arrested yesterday in connection with crimes over the past week in Kirkliston, Pathhead, Penicuik and Musselburgh.

Our communities have told us that anti-social behaviour and youth disorder is a priority JIMMY JONES

Jewellery and electrical goods were recovered from properties in Clermiston Park, Colonsay View and Granton Mill March.

“Our communities have told us that anti-social behaviour and youth disorder is a priority and we have renewed our commitment to tackling it in North West Edinburgh,” said Chief Inspector Jimmy Jones, North West Area Commander.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance so far. Support from our communities is vital in tackling such offences and I can assure them we will act on the information we receive.”

The arrests were part of Operation Soteria and the Stronger North 2017 initiative to gather intelligence and tackle housebreaking, vehicle theft and related disorder.

Police relaunched Operation Soteria last month with the fire service, city council and others to target motorbike thefts and joyriding.

Local senior officer, Kenneth Rogers, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said at the launch: “The emotional distress caused by road collisions cannot be underestimated.

“They can devastate entire families as well as impact on our personnel who stand on the frontline and witness the consequences.

“We don’t want anyone to be involved in such incidents and do everything in our power to stop them from happening in the first place.

“Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable road users who require a great deal of awareness and training in order to control their vehicle in a safe and responsible manner.

“It is always a concern for us that these often powerful machines are being driven at speed in built-up areas by inexperienced or even illegal riders – the consequences can be fatal.

“But we’re never complacent and by standing alongside our partners and working closely with our communities we aim to improve driver behaviour.”

Becky Cropper, family and household support manager from the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The theft of motorbikes and related offences has become a real problem in parts of Edinburgh and one that I know is a matter of great concern to the local community.

“We are very happy to be members of the Soteria Partnership as the work being done by our partners will be a great step forward in tackling crimes like these. Vehicle theft has a huge impact on victims and can have tragic consequences too.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to help prevent these crimes and to keep people and property safe.”

Anyone wishing to report motorcycle crime can contact at Drylaw Police Station on 101, or Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.