Police create public poll for horse with no name

A new poll by Police Scotland urging the general public to help name one of their latest recruits is proving to be a big hit online.

The new addition to the team is a 4-year-old Clydesdale horse. Standing at 17 hands high, the young stallion has recently completed his 28 day assessment to join the mounted unit - but he’s in need of a proper police horse name.

As explained by Police Scotland in their online poll, all police horses follow the convention of being named after places in Scotland.

On Facebook followers are urged to leave a suggestion with the post attracting over 800 comments in an hour, while on Twitter there have been over 350 votes cast in the poll.

The three choices up for consideration are Brodick, Harris and Montrose. Horsey McHorseface is sadly not an option.

Police Scotland have said they will announce the winner by the end of the week.