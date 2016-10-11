Police hunt after armed robbers raid post office

Two armed robbers raided a post office and pharmacy in the Lothians.

Staff were left shaken when the two men snatched cash and “other items” from the Kirknewton store at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The suspects then fled on foot up a near-by vennel chased by members of the public. No-one was injured in the incident.

The first man was wearing a black balaclava, a grey hooded top and a black puffy body warmer.

The second was wearing an Adidas hooded top, black on the bottom and white on the top with a luminous green zip.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the incident or the suspects around the time of the robbery to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “We are still searching the area for these suspects and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist us. We are doing everything we can to find these individuals.”