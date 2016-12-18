Police hunt for missing schoolgirl Lavina Devine

Police are appealing for help in tracing a schoolgirl who has been missing for four days.

Lavina Rose Devine, 14, from Moredun was last seen in Willowbrae Road around 9pm on Wednesday, December 14.

She has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Lavina is described as slim, around 5ft 7in, has shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. She also has a tattoo on the back of her neck saying “DAD”.

Her exact clothing is unknown but she is believed to have been in possession of a black coat with a fur hood.

Police Sergeant Kuong Lam of Howdenhall Police Station said: “Lavina has now not be seen since Wednesday, December 14, and we eager to establish her whereabouts as soon as possible.”

“If you have seen Lavina, or recognise her description, I would ask that you get in touch with police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.