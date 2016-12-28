Police probe after man found dead in West Lothian house

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was discovered in a house.
Police were called to the property in West Main Street, Whitburn, West Lothian at around 3:30pm on December 27 after a 30-year-old man was found dead.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a post mortem examination.
The man’s next of kin have been informed.
Police said that a 49-year-old man has been arrested.
He is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.
