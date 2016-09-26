Police probe as hacker steals naked pictures of 20 Scottish women

POLICE are said to be investigating after a computer hacker stole naked photos of at least 20 young Scottish women and posted them online.

The Daily Record reports the pictures were taken from the victims’ iCloud accounts.

It has led MSPs to demand tougher action from police on so-called revenge porn,

One victim, a 22-year-old from Motherwell, told the newspaper: “When I got a Facebook message telling me there were pictures of me online, I didn’t think it was real.

“When I logged on, I instantly felt sick to my stomach when I saw them. They were pictures I’d taken years ago. My name was written right beside them.

“There were lots of nasty comments, with people calling me an escort and a prostitute.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We advise everyone to be extremely careful when sharing sensitive images on any form of social media.

“If anyone has been affected by this phone hacking, contact Police Scotland on 101 or visit your local station.”