Police seek ‘Rangers fans’ who sang sectarian songs on Edinburgh train

Police have launched a public appeal after a group of men travelling from Glasgow to Edinburgh, sang sectarian songs on the day of the Rangers vs Hearts match.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident took place on board the 10:45am Scotrail service between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley.

During the journey, a group of men were reported chanting homophobic and sectarian songs.

The BTP said the men are believed to have been Rangers fans travelling towards Murrayfield stadium for the club’s Premiership game against Hearts. They are described as white and aged in their twenties to forties.

In a statement the police said: “ Officers are now looking to speak with anybody who was on board the train at the time of the incident and saw what happened.

“Likewise, if you know any of the men who were chanting these offensive songs, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 344 of 28/10/2017.