28,000 Edinburgh and Lothians residents sign Trump ban petition

More than 28,000 residents from Edinburgh and the Lothians have signed a petition calling for a state visit by Donald Trump to the UK to be cancelled.

The online petition has reached one million signatures across the UK, but Prime Minister Theresa May’s officials have confirmed that she is pressing ahead with plans to receive the US president.

The petition, on the government’s official petitions site, quickly reached the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in parliament.

At one point it was being signed by more than a thousand people a minute.

Downing Street has confirmed that Theresa May will not be withdrawing her invitation to the US president because it remains “substantially in the national interest”.

A spokesman said: “We extended the invite and it was accepted.”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

Full breakdown of how many people have signed by region:

Edinburgh North and Leith - 6077

Edinburgh East - 4611

Edinburgh South - 3698

East Lothian - 2356

Edinburgh South West - 3565

Edinburgh West - 2618

Livingston - 1763

Linlithgow and East Falkirk - 1719

Midlothian - 1610