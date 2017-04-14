£280m Maybury development recommended for council refusal

Plans for 1400 new homes near Edinburgh Airport have been recommended for refusal by council officials.

The £280 million development would include a primary school, shops, offices and hundreds of affordable homes.

It had been hoped that work could start as early as next year and be completed by 2025.

But planning officials have urged councillors to reject the proposals – drawn up by West Craigs Ltd and Dunedin Canmore Housing Association – when they are put on the table on Wednesday.

While the land earmarked for the development is allocated for housing, it’s thought a wrangle over an essential new junction on the greenbelt has sparked concerns.

Stuart Buchanan, of West Craigs Ltd, said: “It is very strange that the council officers are recommending refusal partly based on us wanting to build a junction at Craigs Road/Maybury Road.

“In 2015, the council acquired part of this very green-belt land from the Scottish Government explicitly to enable them to build an improved junction at Craigs Road/Maybury Road.”

The developers have agreed with Lothian Buses that service 31 would serve the new development, combining with nearby rail and tram links to provide a connection with the city centre.

But planners say that without two road junction improvements and “clarity regarding the delivery of a footbridge to the site” the application cannot be approved.

However, according to the city’s own action programme, infrastructure improvements to road, rail and tram networks will be undertaken by the council to support development across the city.

Developers said they had offered to pay for feasibility studies to progress the infrastructure.

Mr Buchanan said: “We are disappointed that up until now the council has failed to progress any junction design at Craigs Road/Maybury Road and has also failed to undertake any work on the proposed new rail bridge to improve the existing access to the new Gogar interchange station.

“The responsibility for delivering the road junctions and new bridge is entirely with the council under their own action programme.

“This is a £280 million development proposal for 1400 homes of which 25 per cent will be affordable by Dunedin and a new primary school which the development will be funding.” Concerned about the strain a huge development would put on health services in the west of the city, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP was pleased to hear planners have recommended the application be refused.

He said: “Frankly we have had a proliferation of new development in west Edinburgh without any kind of transport infrastructure, health care or schooling and we really don’t have capacity to absorb it.

“I am delighted to hear the application has been recommended for refusal and I hope the councillors will listen to planners and reject it.”

The developers will lodge an appeal if the application is refused by councillors.