Alex Salmond predicts second independence referendum by 2018

There will be another Scottish independence referendum in about two years’ time, former SNP leader Alex Salmond has predicted.

Mr Salmond, who took Scotland to the brink of independence in 2014, said the UK Government is unlikely to seek separate arrangements for Scotland to remain in the single market after Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon, his successor as SNP leader and First Minister, has pledged to explore all options to keep Scotland in the EU but said another independence referendum remains “highly likely” if a middle way cannot be found.

Mr Salmond told RT UK’s Going Underground programme: “I would expect Nicola Sturgeon to fulfil her mandate to keep Scotland within the single market place.

“I would expect her to give Theresa May the opportunity to embed Scotland within the negotiations to enable that to happen.

“I fully expect, my reading of the situation is, the UK will not be flexible or wise enough to do that, and therefore I expect there’ll be a Scottish referendum in roughly two years’ time.”