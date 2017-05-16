All of Scotland should adopt 20mph scheme says Green MSP

A GREEN MSP has launched a public consultation on his proposals to lower the default urban speed limit to 20mph.

The move would make Scotland’s streets safer and cleaner, and encourage more people to walk and cycle, Mark Ruskell said.

Scottish Green's Mark Ruskell has said 20mph would help make streets cleaner. Picture; SWNS

A default speed limit of 20mph would also be cheaper than if local authorities were to try to implement their own schemes, he added.

His plans are backed by several road safety and environmental organisations.

Mr Ruskell has already met Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to discuss the bill, and says he is confident he can attract the necessary cross-party support for the proposed legislation to proceed.

Edinburgh City Council recently introduced its own 20mph scheme at a cost of £2.2 million.

Mr Ruskell said his national scheme would cost around £4.3m. “By bringing forward legislation I want to create safer streets so we reduce the risk for pedestrians and cyclists, especially children and the elderly,” he said.